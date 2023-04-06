Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Rice inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Mill Road, Crumlin was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.