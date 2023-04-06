Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Rice inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Mill Road, Crumlin was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.