Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kinara, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 609 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.