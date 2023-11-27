Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Brewed Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.