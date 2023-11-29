Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mount Charles at Cafre Greenmount, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Tirgracy Road, Tirgracey, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.