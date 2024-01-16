Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yangtze, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.