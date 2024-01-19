Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Khayber glengormley, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 373-375 Antrim Road, Newtownabbey was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.