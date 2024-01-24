Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gracies Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 90-92 Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.