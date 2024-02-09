Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Compass group at Asda Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 150 Junction One Retail Park, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 134 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.