Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
B Social Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mallusk Enterprise Park Mallusk Drive, Newtownabbey was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.