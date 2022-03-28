Antrim and Newtownabbey road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Antrim and Newtownabbey's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm March 31 to 5am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M53, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J1 to J12 - Lane closure for communications.

• M53, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.