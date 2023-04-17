Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Clarence Chippy, a takeaway at 1-3 Hillhead Road, Ballygallagh, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 83 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.