Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Sphinx / The Chipper/El Mexicano, a takeaway at 335 Antrim Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.