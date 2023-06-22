Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lily's Kitchen, a takeaway at 1 Exchange Avenue, Doagh, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 86 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.