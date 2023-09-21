Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Happy Village, a takeaway at 9 Main Street, Moyadam, Parkgate, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 93 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.