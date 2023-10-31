Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.




Happy Valley, a takeaway at 35 Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 92 takeaways with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

