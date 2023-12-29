Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Good Fortune, a takeaway at 75c Doagh Road, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.