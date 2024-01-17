Register
BREAKING

Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

New Jumbo, a takeaway at 173 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.