Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Jumbo, a takeaway at 173 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.