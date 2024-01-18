Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Firuze Express Antrim, a takeaway at 2 Castle Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.