Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 144 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.