Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:01 am

Cathay Square, a takeaway at 42 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.