Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Masala Bites, a takeaway at 68 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 87 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.