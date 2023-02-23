Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Masala Bites, a takeaway at 68 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 87 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.