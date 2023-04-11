Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Cornerstone Cafe, a takeaway at 18 Main Street, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 83 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.