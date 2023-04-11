Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
54 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cornerstone Cafe, a takeaway at 18 Main Street, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 83 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.