Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Jing Kee, a takeaway at 1 Mill Road, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on March 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 84 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.