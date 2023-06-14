Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Wing Wah Antrim, a takeaway at Unit 5 Greystone Shopping Centre, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 86 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.