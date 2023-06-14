Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Wing Wah Antrim, a takeaway at Unit 5 Greystone Shopping Centre, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 86 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.