Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Asian star, a takeaway at 374 Antrim Road, Newtownabbey was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 86 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.