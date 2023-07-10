Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Tiny Diner, a takeaway at 51 Castle Road, Kilbegs, Randalstown, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 89 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.