Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bodrum Kebabs, a takeaway at 30 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 87 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.