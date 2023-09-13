Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bigger fish to fry, a takeaway at Randalstown, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.