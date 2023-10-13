Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jade House, a takeaway at 36 Mallusk Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.