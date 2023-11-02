Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

King's Garden, a takeaway at 11 Main Street, Doagh, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 92 takeaways with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.