Antrim and Newtownabbey views are sought on hate crime legislation improvements

There was a slight increase in the number of racist hate crimes and incidents reported to the PSNI in Antrim and Newtownabbey last year.

There were 59 racist hate crimes and 73 racist related incidents in the borough in 2021 compared to 55 racist crimes and 74 racist motivated incidents during 2020.

There were 15 homophobic crimes and 21 homophobic incidents reported to police in Antrim and Newtownabbey last year; 72 sectarian crimes and 100 incidents in the borough during 2021.

Cllr Jim Montgomery replacing a wreath after a vandalism attack at Glengormley War Memorial last year.

During 2020, there were 32 sectarian crimes and 34 sectarian related incidents in the borough reported to police.

There were eight homophobic crimes and 12 homophobic incidents reported during 2020.

There was a rise in hate crimes and incidents during 2019 with 109 reported in the borough compared to 92 in 2018.

Crown Court Judge Desmond Marrinan who carried out an independent review of hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland in 2020 has said that just 20 per cent of “hate crime” victims come forward.

Those who are more reluctant in particular, he said, are those of crimes which have a homophobic motivation. He suggested lack of anonymity if the case goes to court may be a factor.

He noted that during the past few years, half of crime against people on “hate grounds” are “on the grounds of race” and race hate crime has now overtaken sectarian crime.

He also stated: “Online crime is so big and becoming so all embracing, special attention needs to be paid to it.”

The PSNI says when an incident or crime has been reported to police

by the victim or another person and they perceive it as being motivated by prejudice or hate, it will be recorded and investigated as a hate incident or crime.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “When hate crime does occur, it is important that offenders are brought to justice. A clear message must be sent that such crimes are not without consequence.

“I want to update and strengthen our hate crime legislation, not only to prevent future crime but to give victims the confidence to come forward. That is why I am proposing that a new Hate Crime Bill be introduced for Northern Ireland.

“The Bill will build on recommendations from a comprehensive and wide ranging independent review of hate crime legislation commissioned by the Department of Justice and carried out by Judge Desmond Marrinan

“While I have already accepted many of the 34 recommendations stemming from the review, I believe others require further consideration. We now have a real opportunity to put effective and robust legislation in place.

“I am keen to hear from organisations and individuals on how we take these recommendations forward.”