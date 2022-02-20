Children’s Hospice 21: ‘Elmer’s Big Trail’ gets £35k Antrim and Newtownabbey aid

The local authority will be an official supporter of ‘Elmer’s Big Trail’ anniversary event in Belfast before it is hosted in the borough.

From June 20 until the end of August, Belfast will host unique elephant sculptures. The art trail will be based on David McKee’s popular children’s character ‘Elmer the Patchwork Elephant’. The character ‘Elmer’ has been chosen for this project as he symbolises ‘difference’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary McCall, Director of Income and Generation at Northern Ireland Hospice, explained: “Elmer is a much-loved character and represents kindness, differences, acceptance, and friendship which is very much the spirit of Hospice.

Mossley Mill is one of the venues proposed for a garden party as part of the hospice anniversary programme.

“We hope that the community join us in celebrating the care delivered by the Children’s Hospice, enjoy seeing the beautiful Elmers and perhaps learn a bit more about what Hospice is all about.”

The Children’s Hospice provides specialist care to more than 370 infants, children and young people with life limiting and life-threatening illness both in their homes and in the hospice in Newtownabbey.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is very appreciative of the Hospice’s vital work and will be an active supporter of this exciting nationwide art trail next summer.

“This announcement is great news particularly at a time when the local economy really needs a boost and things to look forward to”.

The uniquely decorated Elmers will be positioned around key landmarks

and open spaces in Belfast. Each elephant will be painted by established or emerging local artists. When the trail leaves Belfast it is to be hosted in the borough from September 2 until September 4.

A report to councillors says: “Hosting the trail provides an opportunity to attract significant visitor numbers to the borough and showcase key assets, venues and attractions animated by Elmer’s Big Trail.”

The council has also agreed to host a garden party for 300 guests on May 6 for families which the hospice has supported during the past 21 years.

Mossley Mill, Antrim Castle Gardens and Sentry Hill have been proposed as suitable venues.