Facility for the placement of ashes to be established at Carnmoney Cemetery site

Carnmoney Cemetery, Newtownabbey. Pic Google

Currently, interment of ashes is available at Carnmoney Cemetery, Newtownabbey, in the Garden of Remembrance.

Of the 1,491 plots in the Garden of Remembrance, there are 287 remaining, meaning it has capacity remaining for five to six years.

There are no new burial plots available at Carnmoney Cemetery with committals only possible in existing family-owned plots.

Two locations have been considered at Carnmoney Cemetery for the new facility, a section of raised land adjacent to the bottom of O’Neill Road and on the site of the disused cemetery house. However, this area has been ruled out due to “poor ground stability”. The latter has car parking nearby and it is considered that a columbarium would also “enhance the entrance to the cemetery”.

Designs and undisclosed costings for the new facility were considered behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the local authority.

According the council minutes, charges for the columbarium and “caskets” would be in line with those at the new crematorium.

A columbarium is included in plans for the new £6m crematorium development which is to be located at Doagh Road, opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

Pricing for future cremations in Antrim and Newtownabbey has already been approved.

The local authority is adopting a ‘two-tier’ pricing policy for residents and non-residents with the latter to be charged almost double. Rates have been agreed at £475 for residents and £800 for non-residents.