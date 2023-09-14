Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Whitehouse Presbyterian Church at 143-145 Shore Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Creative Gardens Cafe at 8 Logwood Road, Bruslee, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Cafe at Sportsbowl at 3 - 5 Glenwell Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Steamers at Unit 1 954 Antrim Road, Templepatrick, Co Antrim; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: All About Us - ASD Teens at Greystone Shopping Centre, Antrim; rated on August 18
• Rated 4: New Mossley Chippy at 2 Ballyearl Way, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Centurion Social CLub at Randalstown, Antrim; rated on September 7
• Rated 4: McLarnon's Ramble Inn at 236 Lisnevenagh Road, Creevery, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 9
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Pizza Co at 5 Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: ALIZ at 35 Fountain Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: MADE IN ANTRIM at 18 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Cathay Square at 42 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 23