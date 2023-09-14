Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Whitehouse Presbyterian Church at 143-145 Shore Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Creative Gardens Cafe at 8 Logwood Road, Bruslee, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Cafe at Sportsbowl at 3 - 5 Glenwell Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Steamers at Unit 1 954 Antrim Road, Templepatrick, Co Antrim; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: All About Us - ASD Teens at Greystone Shopping Centre, Antrim; rated on August 18

• Rated 4: New Mossley Chippy at 2 Ballyearl Way, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Centurion Social CLub at Randalstown, Antrim; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: McLarnon's Ramble Inn at 236 Lisnevenagh Road, Creevery, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 9

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Pizza Co at 5 Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: ALIZ at 35 Fountain Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: MADE IN ANTRIM at 18 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 7