Food hygiene ratings given to eight Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Boat House at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Deja Brew Coffee Shop at 2 Station Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Barista at Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 20
• Rated 4: Coole Fusion at 14 The Diamond, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 5
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 144 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Pizza Time at 22 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Crescent at 1 Kings Crescent, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Johnny Whites at 44 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on October 24