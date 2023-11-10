Food hygiene ratings given to eight Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Boat House at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Deja Brew Coffee Shop at 2 Station Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Barista at Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 20

• Rated 4: Coole Fusion at 14 The Diamond, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 5

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 144 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Pizza Time at 22 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Crescent at 1 Kings Crescent, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 25