Food hygiene ratings given to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Ten. Coffee shop at 10 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Crown & Shamrock at 584 Antrim Road, Ballyvesey, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 7

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tandoori Spice at 8 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Thee Pizza at 23 New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on September 26