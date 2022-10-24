Food hygiene ratings given to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Ten. Coffee shop at 10 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Crown & Shamrock at 584 Antrim Road, Ballyvesey, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 7
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tandoori Spice at 8 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Thee Pizza at 23 New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on September 26
• Rated 4: Express Turkish Kebab and Pizza House at 2 Castle Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 16