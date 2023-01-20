Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Laurie's/Fluid at 350 Antrim Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 13

    • Rated 5: Yarns Kitchen by Manns at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey; rated on January 9

    • Rated 5: Parkgate Farm at the Valley at 40 Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Wayside Halt at 155 Lisnevenagh Road, Tavnaghmore, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 10

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Jing Kee at 1 Mill Road, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on December 15