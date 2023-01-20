Food hygiene ratings given to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Laurie's/Fluid at 350 Antrim Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Yarns Kitchen by Manns at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Parkgate Farm at the Valley at 40 Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Wayside Halt at 155 Lisnevenagh Road, Tavnaghmore, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: