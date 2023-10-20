Food hygiene ratings given to nine Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Spice Merchant at 620 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Sam Smith Catering at Global Point Business Park Corrs Corner, Belfast; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bars Ltd at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Café & Bake at Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Antrim; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: The Bees Knees cafe at 66 Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Six Three One at Whiteabbey Village, Newtownabbey; rated on September 29

• Rated 4: Parkhall Chippy at Queens Road, Park Hall, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ulster Transport Bowling & Tennis Club Bars at 16 Lynda Avenue, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: