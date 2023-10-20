Food hygiene ratings given to nine Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Spice Merchant at 620 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Sam Smith Catering at Global Point Business Park Corrs Corner, Belfast; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bars Ltd at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Café & Bake at Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Antrim; rated on October 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Bees Knees cafe at 66 Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Six Three One at Whiteabbey Village, Newtownabbey; rated on September 29
• Rated 4: Parkhall Chippy at Queens Road, Park Hall, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ulster Transport Bowling & Tennis Club Bars at 16 Lynda Avenue, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 76 Doagh Road, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on October 6