Food hygiene ratings given to six Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Alfies Cafe at Unit 3 Castle Walk, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Mann's Garden Kitchen at Randalstown Road, Antrim; rated on December 6

    • Rated 5: Mama Masala Glengormley at 377 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on December 5

    • Rated 4: Collinview Restaurant at Ballyclare Golf Club at 25 Springvale Road, Rashee, Antrim; rated on November 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Corner House Bar at 30 Main Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Fern Lodge & Wineway at 76 Doagh Road, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on December 13