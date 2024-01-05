Food hygiene ratings given to six Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Alfies Cafe at Unit 3 Castle Walk, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Mann's Garden Kitchen at Randalstown Road, Antrim; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Mama Masala Glengormley at 377 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on December 5
• Rated 4: Collinview Restaurant at Ballyclare Golf Club at 25 Springvale Road, Rashee, Antrim; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Corner House Bar at 30 Main Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Fern Lodge & Wineway at 76 Doagh Road, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on December 13