Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Little Swan at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ellie Mays at 252 Belfast Road, Dunadry, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Simzy's Kitchen at 1a Knockenagh Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 25