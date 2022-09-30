Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Little Swan at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on September 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Ellie Mays at 252 Belfast Road, Dunadry, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: