Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:45 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Little Swan at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on September 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Ellie Mays at 252 Belfast Road, Dunadry, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 20

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Simzy's Kitchen at 1a Knockenagh Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 25