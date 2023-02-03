Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Moes Grill at 14 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Burnside Tavern at 16 Burnside Road, Douglasland, Antrim; rated on January 27

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Speedy Bites at 611 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 30