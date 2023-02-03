Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Moes Grill at 14 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Burnside Tavern at 16 Burnside Road, Douglasland, Antrim; rated on January 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Speedy Bites at 611 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 30