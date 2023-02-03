Food hygiene ratings given to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Moes Grill at 14 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Burnside Tavern at 16 Burnside Road, Douglasland, Antrim; rated on January 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: