Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cloughfern Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 214 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 15.
And McArt's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 162b Antrim Road, Newtownabbey was given a score of five on August 11.