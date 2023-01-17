Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Apache Pizza Glengormley, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Portland Avenue, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.
And Deli Bean, a takeaway at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of four on December 12.