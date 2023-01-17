Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Apache Pizza Glengormley, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Portland Avenue, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.

And Deli Bean, a takeaway at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of four on December 12.