Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Radhuni Indian restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16b Carnmoney Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.
And Royal Thai, a takeaway at 377 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim was also given a score of three on August 30.