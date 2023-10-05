Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Radhuni Indian restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16b Carnmoney Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Royal Thai, a takeaway at 377 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim was also given a score of three on August 30.