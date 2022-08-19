Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Domino's Pizza, at 50 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.
And Rococo, at 10-16 Castle Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim was given a score of four on July 14.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 188 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.