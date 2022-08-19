Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Domino's Pizza, at 50 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.

And Rococo, at 10-16 Castle Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim was given a score of four on July 14.