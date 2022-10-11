Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Hungry Hound, at 28 The Diamond, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

And Tandoori House, at 170 Church Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of three on September 5.