Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Elements Chinese Takeaway, at 13 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.
And Imperial City, at 17a New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim was given a score of three on March 22.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 83 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.