Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Valentinos, at 44 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.

And Toto Takeaway, at 13-14 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of one on July 5.