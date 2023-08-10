Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Valentinos, at 44 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.

And Toto Takeaway, at 13-14 Monkstown Village Centre, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of one on July 5.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 87 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.