Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
China Express, at 76 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Tea and the Gang NI, at Longwood Road, Newtownabbey was also given a score of four on January 10.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 89 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.