Food hygiene ratings given to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
China Express, at 76 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Tea and the Gang NI, at Longwood Road, Newtownabbey was also given a score of four on January 10.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 89 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.