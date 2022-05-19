Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Airport Road, British, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Academy lunches at 82 Mallusk Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Knags Bar and Grill/ Ziti by Knags at 373-375 Antrim Rd, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Coffee Bean Deli at 4 Merville Garden Village, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Cafe Bar - Gate 22 at Airport Road, Belfast International Airport, Crumlin; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Causeway Business Lounge at Airport Road, British, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on May 4

• Rated 4: Brewed Bistro at 38 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ballyearl Squash & Social Club at 585 Doagh Road, Ballyearl, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 6

• Rated 4: Railway Bar at 24 Railway Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on April 13

• Rated 4: Whiteabbey Royal British Legion at 458 Shore Road, White Abbey, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on April 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: